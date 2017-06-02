Trinidadian born Chris Leacock aka Jillionaire is Barcardi’s new Minister of Rum

Bacardi has appointed Major Lazer member and Trinidadian born Chis Leacock, best known to music fans as Jillionaire, the Minister of Rum.

The announcement was made yesterday at the annual Bacardi Legacy Global Cocktail Competition in Berlin, as Bacardi launched limited edition rum made with in collaboration with Major Lazer.

Earlier this month, Bacardi went on a nationwide job search to recruit a Minister of Rum, someone who shares the brand’s unique passion and spirit to help revolutionise the rum category.

Zara Mirza, Global Head of Creative Excellence at Bacardi says working with Major Lazer on the Sound of Rum project; they were impressed with Jillionaire’s knowledge, expertise and genuine passion for the spirit, its roots and craftsmanship.

She says Jillionaire is a cultural influencer and a rum aficionado who will be completely immersed in everything we do from creative to drink strategies, culture moments and more.

Jillionaire said the role fits in well with his background growing up in Trinidad adding he is truly passionate about rum, its craft and its Caribbean heritage.

The Bacardi/Major Lazer collaboration has led to the debut of a new rum expression called the Major Lazer Limited Edition Rum.