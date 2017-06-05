16-year-old boy shot dead…a victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time

Two persons are shot dead in San Fernando, one of them a 16-year-0old boy.

Police say Jabari Etienne was a victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The teen and a group of men including 34-year-old Wendell Pierre were playing cards in Torodale Heights, Ste Madeline when they were ambushed by two armed men at around 2:15 Sunday morning.

The other men scampered for safety but the two were hit multiple times.

Mr. Pierre died at the scene.

Police believe he was the intended target of the gunmen.

Jabari died while undergoing emergency surgery at hospital.

Jabari was said to have written the last of his CSEC exams on Friday.

Police say he would have turned 17 in September.

Investigations into the killings are ongoing.