Education Minister calls meeting with board of Education Facilities Company Limited (EFCL) over corruption reports

Education Minister Anthony Garcia calls a meeting of the board of the Education Facilities Company Limited over reports of corruption at the state company.
But his predecessor says his action is too little too late.
Former Minister Dr. Tim Gopeesingh says reports of misconduct at the special services company have been around for too long for the Minister to now be taking action.
On Friday EFCL chairman Arnold Piggot resigned citing family committments and the protection of his reputation and family name.
Some reports have said his resignation came at the request of the Prime Minister.
Speaking with Newscentre 5 yesterday the Member of Parliament for Caroni East said Minister Garcia should have acted long ago.
Dr. Gopeesingh said the ills at the company are too many to have been ignored.
Minister Garcia is to meet with the remaining members of the board today.
The EFCL is also scheduled to appear before the Joint Select Committee on State Enterprises today.
