Florida shooting: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in Orlando

The shooting happened early on Monday morning in the east of the city, the Orlando Sentinel newspaper reports.
It comes a week before the first anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in the city, in which 49 people died.
Police said the scene of the scene had been “stabilised”, indicating the shooting was not ongoing.
The Orange County sheriff is expected to give a briefing soon.
Reports in Florida said the deaths occurred at a business making camping awnings, and that the FBI was now on the scene.
In last June’s attack, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, gunman Omar Mateen killed 49 people and injured dozens more at a gay nightclub before being shot dead by police.
