Belmont residents plead with the authorities for water

Residents of upper Belle Eau Road, Belmont say it has been 10 days since they had a regular water supply.
And they say the Water And Sewerage Authority is repsonsible.
Speaking with Newscente 5 yesterday resident Garth Bushell said since a main in the area was worked on there have been problems for water.
He said the authorities have been spoken to but to no avail.
Among the affected areas are Senior Road, Jerningham Street and environs.
