Morvant man shot while driving along John-John flyover in Port of Spain

A Morvant man is shot in the chest, while driving along the John-John flyover, in Port of Spain.

Kevon Serrette is now said the be in a critical condition at hospital.

Reports say at around 11 o’ clock last night, 35-year-old Mr. Serrette, was heading towards the Beetham Highway, when gunshots rang out.

His vehicle later crashed.

Concerned motorists are said to have contacted the police.

It is said when officers arrived at the scene, they found Mr. Serrette slumped over the steering wheel of his Nissan Almera, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains warded in a critical condition.

Police say Mr. Serrette was lucky to be alive, as his attacker used a high powered rifle.

Investigations are continuing.