PM answer the calls of some frustrated Tobagonians to experience what they experience on the seabridge

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley was among scores of passengers who experienced delays while traveling to Tobago via the Fast Ferry.
Last week Tobagonians called on the Prime Minister to use the seabridge to experience the troubles they face on a regular basis.
Yesterday Dr. Rowley answered their calls and went to the Port of Port-of-Spain to take the 3 pm sailing to Tobago.
He arrived without fanfare and awaited the T&T Express along with other passengers.
At 4 pm the Prime Minsiter and the other passengers were supposed to have already been on their way to Tobago, but this was not the case as the sailing was delayed by an hour.
The T&T Express had experienced technical difficulties on its trip to Trinidad earlier in the day and the 3 pm sailing had to be delayed.
During the earlier sailing to Trinidad smoke emitting from the vessel’s turbochargers made its way on deck, causing some panic among passengers.
During the delay to Tobago, Dr. Rowley was able to speak with some of passengers.
He also had discussions with the chairman of the Port Authority Alison Lewis and General Manager Charmaine Lewis and other employees.
The Express finally docked in Tobago just around 9 pm.
