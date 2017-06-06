TTPS mourning the death of Constable Shaquille Mondesir

The police service is mourning the death of Constable Shaquille Mondesir, who was killed in an accident on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near El Socorro.

Another officer, Constable Dane Horsford, who was injured in the accident, was said to be in critical condition up to late yesterday,

According to reports, around 2 am yesterday the officers were heading east along the highway when the SUV in which they were traveling picked up a skid near Courts Mega Store.

The vehicle reportedly flipped several times and PC’s Mon-Desir and Horseford were thrown out of the SUV.

They reportedly landed in a bushy area at the side of the roadway.

21-year-old PC Mondesir was pronounced dead at the scene while PC Horseford was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he remains warded in a critical condition.

They were attached to the Southern Division.