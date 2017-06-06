Minority Leader says PM’s Tobago trip is a mockery of the long standing issues facing the seabridge

The Minority Leader describes the Prime Minister’s trip to Tobago as a mockery of the long standing issues facing the seabridge.

Dr. Rowley was among scores of passengers who experienced delays while traveling to Tobago over the weekend.

The Express docked in Tobago just around 9 pm.

But Mr. Duke accuses Dr. Rowley of making light of the situation.

He is calling on the PM to stop playing political games and deal with the issue.

Yesterday Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said once everything goes according to plan, the fast ferry will be in the country by the end of this month.

The T&T Express and the T&tT Spirit are expected to be on drydock soon.

The Minister said experts from Australia were expected to arrive in the country yesterday, to inspect the vessels.