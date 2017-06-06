Injunction granted to stop swearing-in of 2 judges today by President Carmona

An injunction has been granted to stop the swearing-in of 2 new judges today, by President Anthony Carmona.
The swearing-in ceremony of the 2 judges was expected to take place at 11:30 this morning at President’s house.
Last night Attorney Anand Ramlogan filed the injunction on behalf of former Government Minister Devant Maharaj.
Mr. Maharaj’s attorneys had written to the president suggesting he defer the appointments as they may be affected by his lawsuit challenging the JLSC’s composition.
A hearing was convened around 8 pm at the Hall of Justice in Port-of-Spain to facilitate Justice Frank Seepersad, who had to preside via video conference as he was in Tobago.
This morning Senior Counsel Israel Khan said the injunction was granted.
He assured this was in no way an attack on the 2 judges, but had everything to do with the make up of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission.
Mr. Khan was speaking on TV6’s Morning Edition programme earlier.
