Police at this time investigating murder in Freeport area

Posted on June 6, 2017 by newscenter5

murderPolice are at this time investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of Reon Francis.

 

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Francis was at a bar in the Freeport area late last night when he was ambushed by 3 men.

 

It is said he was liming with friends when the suspects entered the establishment and opened fir hitting Mr. Francis about the body.

 

He died instantly.

 

Investigations are continuing.

