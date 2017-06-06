Government can no longer afford 40 million dollar annual bill for CNMG

The government says it supports state owned Caribbean New Media Group to the tune of 40 million dollars annually.

And Minister of Communications Maxie Cuffie says with the current economic climate it can no longer afford to do so.

Only last week Cabinet took the decision to close the Government Information Services Limited.

Minister Cuffie says more changes are coming.

He says the Dr. Keith Rowley administration is considering its options as it relates to CNMG.

The Communications Minister admits although government has been investing money into the network, CNMG is just not worth the spend as it has not yielded the expected results.

Minister Cuffie was speaking on the Showdown programme on i95.5fm on Sunday.