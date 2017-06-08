A Warning to traffic offenders of increased fines

Traffic offenders are warned of increased fines for those who break the law.
This follows the passage of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2017.
The Bill was taken to the committee stage Tuesday morning and passed later that night.
However the Opposition withheld its support.
Attorney General Faris Al Rawi said the issue of noise pollution forms part of the Bill and there are attemps to deal with the problem in some parts.
However, Independent Senator Dr. Dhanayshar Mahabir, who was unclear about 2 sections of the regulation, described the fines as extreme.
Dr. Mahabir offered some suggestions, but was told by the A.G. that the regulations would have to remain as is, until there are data to support otherwise.
In the past, residents of Woodbrook and environs have called on the Environmenal Management Authority and other state bodies to help reduce noise levels.
