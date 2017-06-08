Ministry of Health assures that Christopher Phillip’s death is being treated as extreme priority

The Ministry of Health assures the death of 80-year-old Christopher Phillip is being treated with extreme priority.
Mr. Phillip was found dead; face down on the grass near the Accident and Emergency Department of the Port of Spain General Hospital yesterday.
This morning via a media release, the Health Ministry expressed condolences to the family of Mr. Phillip.
It said due to the very serious nature of the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Phillip a comprehensive probe has been ordered.
The Health Ministry said the findings of the investigation would shed light on the cause of this occurrence, which it described as disturbing.
The ministry said the investigation will also inform persons of any critical operational changes which may be immediately required.
Yesterday, the North West Regional Health Authority announced that it had launched a separate investigation into the matter.
