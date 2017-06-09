Police constable killed in car crash to be laid to rest today

Police constable Shaquille Mondesir killed in a crash on Monday will be laid to rest today.

The officer died following a vehicular accident on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, in El Socorro.

Another officer, Dayne Horsford was critically injured in the crash which occurred near the courts mega store.

He remains warded at hospital.

The funeral service for officer Mondesir takes place at the Revival Time Assembly Church at King’s Wharf, San Fernando, at 10 o’ clock this morning.

He will be buried at the Roodal cemetery.