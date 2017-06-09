Oppposition says it is not giving up on its fight against the property tax

The ruling Peoples National Movement is put on notice by the United National Congress.

The opposition party says it will not give up on its fight against the property tax even if it means returning to the courts.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said the UNC’s goal in bringing the matters concerning the property tax and the appointment of 2 judges to the High Court was to destabalise the country.

Yesterday UNC Senator Gerald Ramdeen said Dr. Rowley’s statements will not stop them from taking on anyone in his administration.

Mr. Ramdeen said Dr. Rowley is attempting to instill fear in members of the opposition, but it won’t work.

The 2 injuctions over the appointments of 2 judges and the property tax were filed by former government Minister Devant Maharaj.

They were subsequently overturned by the Court of Appeal.

On Wednesday Dr. Rowley said while the opposition is free to go the courts, his government will not be afraid to act, all the way to the Privy Council.

Devant Maharaj has said he plans to go to the Privy Council with the JLSC matter.