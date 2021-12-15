I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Watson Duke told no grace period, resign from the PSA immediately

Posted on December 15, 2021 by admin
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says Watson Duke’s offer of a resignation to the Public Services Association does not purge him or Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and their camp of the difficulties they are in.

Mr. duke has offered his resignation for acceptance by the Conference of Delegates to be effective from December 31st, 2021.

The Conference of Delegates holds a special conference scheduled for December 21st to discuss Mr. Duke’s offer of his resignation.

But the Attorney General says an offer to resign is not a resignation and does not provide a cure to the dilemma.

He says he has written to the Chief Secretary pointing out the difficulties that Mr. Duke has presented to him, the country and the THA.

Mr. Augustine has given Mr. Duke a 3-month grace period to resign from his PSA position.

Mr. Al Rawi says the law does not provide for a grace period.

He says he is yet to receive a response from Mr. Augustine on the letters he sent to him outlining the issue.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Tobago News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *