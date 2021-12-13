Boat with dead bodies found drifting in waters off Carriacou

A small boat with about 3 to 4 bodies has been discovered in the waters off Grenada’s sister island of Carriacou.

The deceased are believed to be Hispanics.

Reports say the boat was found drifting by a fisherman from Petite Martinique in waters just outside Carriacou around the Gun Point area and heading towards the capital city of Hillsborough.

It is said the small boat drifted into Carriacou waters down the Atlantic.