T&T records 24 additional COVID related deaths

The country records and additional 24 COVID related deaths, 3 of them in Tobago.

The Ministry of Health says deceased are 10 elderly men, 4 elderly women, 7 middle-aged men and 3 middle-aged women.

The ministry says 20 of them had comorbidities, while 4 had no known medical condition.

The death toll in the country now stands at 2,407.

The Ministry also recorded 558 new infections, 20 in Tobago, taking the active caseload in the country to 14,251.

It says the new cases are from samples taken during the period December 9th to 11th.