Murder in Arima is engaging the attention of the police

A man is shot and killed in Arima.

He has been identified as Jason Fuentes.

Reports say the incident occurred at Dump Road at around 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

Residents say they heard gunshots in the area and contacted the police.

It is said upon arrival officers found the bullet-riddled body of Mr. Fuentes in a pool of blood.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Fuentes was released from police custody 3 days ago.

He was detained for questioning in connection with a murder in the same area he was killed.

Investigations are ongoing.