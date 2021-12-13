Murder in Arima is engaging the attention of the police

A man is shot and killed in Arima.
He has been identified as Jason Fuentes.
Reports say the incident occurred at Dump Road at around 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon.
Residents say they heard gunshots in the area and contacted the police.
It is said upon arrival officers found the bullet-riddled body of Mr. Fuentes in a pool of blood.
Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Fuentes was released from police custody 3 days ago.
He was detained for questioning in connection with a murder in the same area he was killed.
Investigations are ongoing.
