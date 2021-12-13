Half a million dollar reward for information on the suspects in the murders of 2 prison officers

The authorities are offering a half a million-dollar reward for information on the suspects involved in the murders of 2 prison officers.

The Ministry of National Security and the TTPS are jointly offering the reward to find the perpetrators in the killing of prison officers, Trevor Serrette and Nigel Jones.

They say anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects involved would receive $500,000.

Officer Serette was murdered on November 27th, while Officer Jones was killed November 29th, in the presence of his young daughter.

In a statement the TTPS says anyone with information can contact 483-1170.

It assured the calls are private and confidential.

The TTPS says once the information leads to the successful arrests of the suspects, the reward will be made payable to any financial institution of the informant’s choosing.