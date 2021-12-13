PRO for UNC says governments tyrannical handling of the country is the cause of their THA election defeat

Public Relations Officer of the United National Congress Dr. Kirk Meighoo

The Opposition says government’s tyrannical handling of the country is the cause of their defeat in the Tobago House of Assembly polls.

Public Relations Officer of the United National Congress Dr. Kirk Meighoo says more messages must and will be sent to the current administration.

The party held its virtual rally yesterday to send a message the government.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 Dr. Meighoo said this is just the beginning.

Dr. Meighoo said there was a series of events that led to this point.

The UNC’s People’s Revolution Virtual Rally was held from 3pm to 5pm yesterday.