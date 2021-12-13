More calls for Watson Duke to resign from PSA and WASA

Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA, Watson Duke

There is another call for Watson Duke to do the right thing and resign from the Public Services Association.

The newly minted Deputy Chief Secretary is told he made a choice to serve and must now resign as President of the PSA.

Former General Secretary Oral Saunders says he and others affiliated with the PSA are of the view the choice was made when Mr. Duke assumed his new role.

On Thursday the Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots was sworn in as Deputy Chief Secretary.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on Friday said to avoid a conflict of interest Mr. Duke would hold no other portfolio.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Saunders said this does not matter.

He said not only must Mr. Duke resign as President but also he must revisit his position at the Water And Sewerage Authority.

He said the decision goes against the association’s constitution and presents a conflict of interest.