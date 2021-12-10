Members of the Coast Guard at this time are searching for 2 fishermen off the north coast

Members of the Coast Guard, at this time, are combing waters off the north coast for 2 fishermen.
The 2 went under in waters off the Blanshisseuse Bay yesterday.
However they remain unaccounted for.
In a statement, the Coast Guard says they were on a rock, fishing, when they were hit by a series of high waves and thrown into the water.
It says a search of the area was conducted but the men were not found.
The Coast Guard says it will continue to co-ordinate with partner agencies as the search and rescue operation continues.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error