Members of the Coast Guard at this time are searching for 2 fishermen off the north coast

Trinidad & Tobago Coast Guard

Members of the Coast Guard, at this time, are combing waters off the north coast for 2 fishermen.

The 2 went under in waters off the Blanshisseuse Bay yesterday.

However they remain unaccounted for.

In a statement, the Coast Guard says they were on a rock, fishing, when they were hit by a series of high waves and thrown into the water.

It says a search of the area was conducted but the men were not found.

The Coast Guard says it will continue to co-ordinate with partner agencies as the search and rescue operation continues.