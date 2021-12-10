TTPS denying claims that it targeted PDP supporters

ACP William Nurse

The Police Service denies targeting supporters of the Progressive Democratic Patriots during the campaign leading up to the Tobago House of Assembly election.

This follows a physical fight at the Port Mall involving a plain-clothes police officer and a PDP supporter.

Speaking with members of the media outside the Assembly Chamber yesterday, ACP William Nurse rubbished the claims.

ACP Nurse expressed concern for PDP supporters gathered outside the Assembly Chamber with little physical distancing.

He also told of the police’s position on the reopening of beaches as promised by now Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke.

ACP Nurse urged anyone with additional information regarding the incident at the Port Mall to come forward.