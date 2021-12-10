Newly minted Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is expected to address the issue later today

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

Meanwhile Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is expected to speak on the issue surrounding his deputy Watson Duke today.

Mr. Duke was sworn in as Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly yesterday.

But he still heads the Public Services Association.

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is taking issue with this.

He believes it has the potential to cause conflicts of interest.

Mr. Morris says as his first order of business he will be writing to the Chief Secretary on the matter

However, Mr. Augustine sees no issue with this since Mr. Duke remains PSA President without a salary.

Nevertheless the Chief Secretary promised to tell the media more on the situation today.

Mr. Augustine is expected to address the media at 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has already written to Mr. Augustine on the matter.

In the letter dated December 9th the Attorney General told the Chief Sectary, Mr. Duke cannot hold both positions simultaneously as it would be a breach of the law.

Mr. Al Rawi said, it is clear from a proper understanding of the THA Act Chapter 25:03 in combination with other laws and from long-standing constitutional conventions, that the assumption of executive office precludes the continuation of employment or occupation elsewhere.

He said, Mr. Duke must now choose which of these 2 positions he will commit himself to serve, as he cannot lawfully do both.

The Attorney General called on Mr. Augustine to advise as a matter of utmost urgency and immediacy as to what this choice will be, saying this will have serious constitutional implications for the new council.