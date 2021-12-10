More licks for Watson Duke over his positions at the THA and the PSA

Former President of the Public Services Association Jennifer Baptiste Primus

Former President of the Public Services Association Jennifer Baptiste Primus says Watson Duke cannot hold dual positions in the Tobago House of Assembly and the PSA.

She says the situation should not have been allowed occur in the first instance and Mr. Duke is well aware of the ramifications.

Yesterday Mr. Duke was sworn in as Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA.

Many have expressed concerns over the legality of Mr. Duke holding the positions.

Speaking on The Morning Show on i95.5fm today Mrs. Baptiste-Primus said the PSA rules warrants Mr. Duke to make a choice.

The former Labour Minister said the constitution does not allow for Mr. Duke to hold both positions.

She said Mr. Duke is in violation of the constitution.