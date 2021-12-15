Former PSA President says Duke entitled to no benefits

Former PSA President Jennifer Baptiste Primus

Former PSA President Jennifer Baptiste Primus echoed similar sentiments yesterday.

She said Mr. duke simply offered his resignation but did not resign.

Mrs. Baptiste-Primus said there is a process for resignation from the executive and Mr. Duke did not follow the rules.

Reading from the PSA’s constitution, she also said Mr. Duke is not entitled to any benefits since he already received his compensation.

Mrs. Baptiste Primus said the General Council seems to be inexperienced, unaware and has not taken the time to peruse the constitution.

She said it is allowing Mr. Duke to do as he pleases and this has to stop.

Mrs. Baptiste Primus was speaking on The Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday.