Watson Duke is denying reports about Air Traffic Controllers planned “sick out”

The Public Services Association is denying a newspaper report which says Air Traffic Controllers have been planning a sick out.

The report says today an ex-parte injunction has been filed by Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus against over 60 Air Traffic Controllers, instructing against a sick out.

According to the Express the application was made in the industrial court.

However speaking with Newscenter 5 earlier today PSA President Watson Duke said the action by the Minister is premature.

He said it appears to be a personal vendetta.

Mr Duke said his union intends to respond.

He accused the government of attacking the workers.

Mr Duke said he will not be stopped in his quest to get better working conditions for members of his union.