Watson Duke is denying reports about Air Traffic Controllers planned “sick out”

The Public Services Association is denying a newspaper report which says Air Traffic Controllers have been planning a sick out.
The report says today an ex-parte injunction has been filed by Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus against over 60 Air Traffic Controllers, instructing against a sick out.
According to the Express the application was made in the industrial court.
However speaking with Newscenter 5 earlier today PSA President Watson Duke said the action by the Minister is premature.
He said it appears to be a personal vendetta.
Mr Duke said his union intends to respond.
He accused the government of attacking the workers.
Mr Duke said he will not be stopped in his quest to get better working conditions for members of his union.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.