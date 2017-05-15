I955 FM


Community leader shot dead in Arima

Posted on May 15, 2017

Unknown-24A man described as a community leader has been shot dead in Arima.

 

The victim is identified as Atiba Rodriguez.

 

According to reports 29-year-old Mr Rodriguez was shot and killed on Edward Street, Arima at around 10pm.

 

Mr Rodriguez was well known in the Shearwood Park area, which is also known as “The Congo”.

