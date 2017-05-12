I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Santa Rosa First Peoples Community get one-off holiday

Posted on May 12, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-6The Santa Rosa First Peoples Community is rejoicing at the news.

 

Chief of the group Ricardo Bharath says the move is a major step forward.

 

He says The First Peoples can finally find their place in the cultural landscape of this country.

 

He says his group will not lobby any time soon for an annual holiday.

 

Mr Bharath says such a move may move people away from the significance of the day as he sees with other holidays.

 

However, he says such a decision may have to be made in the distant future.

 

 

Mr Bharath was speaking with Newcentre 5 following the announcement yesterday.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *