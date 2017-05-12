Santa Rosa First Peoples Community get one-off holiday

The Santa Rosa First Peoples Community is rejoicing at the news.

Chief of the group Ricardo Bharath says the move is a major step forward.

He says The First Peoples can finally find their place in the cultural landscape of this country.

He says his group will not lobby any time soon for an annual holiday.

Mr Bharath says such a move may move people away from the significance of the day as he sees with other holidays.

However, he says such a decision may have to be made in the distant future.

Mr Bharath was speaking with Newcentre 5 following the announcement yesterday.