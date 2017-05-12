Education Minister says he intends to look into claims of leaked CXC papers

Education Minister Anthony Garcia says he intends to look into claims of a leak of CXC papers.
On Wednesday many students took to social networking site, Snap-Chat claiming the exam was leaked in the southern and central parts of the country.
Some of them had photographs of what looked like an official CXC document in Pdf form.
The alleged soft copy document had the May/June 2017 date, with test code, 01234020.
Former government Minister Devant Maharaj is insisting the mathematics section of the exam was leaked.
Mr Maharaj says he was told some students were in possession of the paper before-hand.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr Maharaj called on Minister Garcia to investigate the matter.
When contacted yesterday, Minister Garcia said he will look into the claims.
When pressed further the Minister admitted to having received a copy of the document being shared.
However he said this was only after the exam.
However Mr Maharaj said that is not good enough.
