Reports of clash between Beetham residents and officers working at Beetham Highway project

Reports of a clash between police officers working at the Beetham Highway project and residents.

Newscentre 5 understands, a resident identified only as Mark, was beaten by the officers yesterday morning and the situation led to a confrontation.

Spokesperson for the resident, Anderson Wilson told us the alleged victim parked his vehicle on a street in Phase 5 as he wanted to drop off items for his children.

According to Mr Wilson the man was approached by officers behaving in a hostile manner, who then proceeded to beat him.

Speaking with Newscentre 5 yesterday Mr Wilson said the man is one of the quiet ones in the area and did not deserve such treatment.

He claimed there has been an increase in police officers in Beetham following a recent shooting at the job site and residents are being harassed.

Mr Wilson warned there would be no peace if this continues.

Mr Wilson said days ago residents had complained they were not getting jobs on the project and this also led to a confrontation with police.

He said yes, gunshots were heard during that incident, but no one knows if it was residents or officers that fired the shots.

Mr Wilson warned it is quite easy for Beetham residents to shut down the entire country, saying Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams would do well to caution his officers.