JLSC and Ivor Archie urged to allow Marcia Ayers-Caesar to continue as a High Court Judge

Chief Justice Ivor Archie and the Judicial and Legal Service Commission are being urged to allow Marcia Ayers-Caesar to continue as a High Court Judge.

The advice comes from former Attorney General Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj.

Senior Counsel Maharaj warns the both parties that Mrs. Ayers Caeser’s resignation may not be effective in law.

During a news conference yesterday the eminent attorney said as far as he is concerned Mrs. Ayers Ceaser is still a judge.

SC Maharaj also rejected the call by some in his profession for the resignations of the Chief Justice and members of the JLSC.

On April 27th, fifteen days after her appointment as a judge, Mrs. Ayers-Caesar resigned amid growing concerns about the number of incomplete matters, which were before her as Chief Magistrate.

Her action came one day after prisoners almost rioted in the 8th Magistrates Court where she presided for the last seven years.

Mrs. Ayers-Caesar’s resignation was announced in a statement issued by the Judiciary’s Court Protocol and Information Department.

In a subsequent statement, the JLSC said it was misled by Mrs. Ayers Ceasar.

Last week, former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan initiated legal action on the constitutionality of the composition of the JLSC, specifically the inclusion of two retired judges.

Last Friday, Mr. Ramlogan also asked that the JLSC not make any new appointments until the court determines the issue.