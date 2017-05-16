Frustrated Morvant residents block 2 major thoroughfares into Port of Spain calling on government for help

Frustrated Morvant residents set fire to debris calling on government for help.
From as early as 5 am the residents blocked two thoroughfares into the capital city, on the Eastern Main Road near Angustura and on the Lady Young Road near the office of the Member of Parliament.
Reports say when fire officers arrived they were met by angry residents pelting bottles and rocks at them.
Police were eventually called to the scene to quell the situation.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning MP Adrian Leonce said the residents were up in arms over a lack of job opportunities and basic utilities.
Mr. Leonce said he is working with the government to address the concerns of the community.
However he urged them to deal with the issues another way.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.