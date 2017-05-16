Frustrated Morvant residents block 2 major thoroughfares into Port of Spain calling on government for help

Frustrated Morvant residents set fire to debris calling on government for help.

From as early as 5 am the residents blocked two thoroughfares into the capital city, on the Eastern Main Road near Angustura and on the Lady Young Road near the office of the Member of Parliament.

Reports say when fire officers arrived they were met by angry residents pelting bottles and rocks at them.

Police were eventually called to the scene to quell the situation.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning MP Adrian Leonce said the residents were up in arms over a lack of job opportunities and basic utilities.

Mr. Leonce said he is working with the government to address the concerns of the community.

However he urged them to deal with the issues another way.