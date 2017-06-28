I955 FM


Watson Duke claims government contracted a Korean vessel for sea bridge replacement vessel

Posted on June 28, 2017 by newscenter5

Earlier Watson Duke claimed government has contracted a Korean vessel for the sea bridge.

 

While delivering his first official response as Minority Leader to the Tobago House of Assembly budget yesterday, Mr. Duke said the vessel is called the Ocean Flower 2

 

He then went on to list the specifications of the alleged replacement vessel.

 

And in his rebuttal, Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles repeated what the Minister of Transport said.

 

He slammed Mr. Duke’s response to the near 5 billion dollar budget.

