Reports of long lines at ANR Robinson International airport

Posted on June 20, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-40There are reports of long lines at the ANR Robinson International Airport as persons as flights between Trinidad and Tobago resumes.

 

Yesterday many local visitors were left stranded in Tobago as flights were cancelled due to Tropical Storm Bret.

 

Our Tobago correspondent Whitfield Turner says the Piarco and ANR Robinson airports opened today, but passengers can expect flight delays.

 

He also said the Sea Bridge is open.

