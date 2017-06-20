Child that died at Child Support Centre is yet to be identified

The child that died at the Child Support Centre, which is run by the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago is yet to be identified.

Confirmation of the death has come from the authority, but no detail as to how the child died.

However according to the authority the situation is a reminder that despite consistent support and counselling, some of the children who are received into care are often troubled because they have undergone significant trauma.

The authority says it is conducting an investigation.

The authority says it is committed to the safety and well being of the other children at the center and therapeutic support and counselling are being provided.