I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

2 murders engaging police attention

Posted on June 12, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-6The murders of two men are now engaging the attention of police.

 

According to reports Christopher Walker was gunned down at around 7pm on Saturday evening.

 

Reports say Mr. Walker was standing near Madras Road, Chin Chin, Cunupia when he was approached by a gunman.

 

The man opened fire hitting him in the neck before fleeing.

 

Mr. Walker was later rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

 

Central Division police are continuing investigations.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *