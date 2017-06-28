I955 FM


Transport Minister again assures sea bridge woes would be resolved soon

Posted on June 28, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-42The Transport Minister again assures a solution to the sea bridge woes is coming soon.

 

Speaking on The Showdown programme on i95.5fm on Sunday, Mr. Rohan Sinanan said an announcement could come this week.

 

The Minister and his government have been under fire for their handling of the constant sailing delays and cancellations over the past weeks.

