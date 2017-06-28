WASA customers served by Carlsen Field Water Treatment Plant would experience an interruption in their water supply today

The Water And Sewerage Authority (WASA) says customers served by the Carlsen Field Water Treatment Plant will experience an interruption in their water supply.

The disruption is expected to take place between the hours of 8:00am and 8:00pm today.

In a statement, WASA says this has become necessary in order to facilitate planned maintenance works at the plant.

Among the areas to be affected are Carlsen Field including Sou Sou Lands, Thompson Road, Cashew Gardens and Arena Road including Uquire Road and all side streets.

WASA customers are advised that it may take between 6 to 8 hours for the supply to affected areas to be normalized.