Watson Duke accuses PM of acting like a “Haughty King”

Minority Leader Watson Duke is accusing the Prime Minister of acting like a “Haughty King”.

Mr. Duke says his arrested and subsequent sedition charge, are nothing more than a rebuke for speaking out against Dr. Keith Rowley’s abuse of public servants.

Mr. Duke says the officers who detained him violated his rights and the broke the law.

The PSA head says he now has to relocate his family and he fears the privacy of his home has been breached during a search of the One Woodbrook Place property.