Decomposing body found in Tacarigua

Posted on September 2, 2019 by newscenter5

body+found146Another decomposing body of a man is found in Tacarigua.

 

He has been identified as Dayne Medina.

 

He was 24-years-old.

 

The find was made at Singh Street around 5:15 yesterday afternoon.

 

We are told residents reported hearing several explosions around 2 o’clock in the morning and thought it was firecrackers.

 

The residents found the body of Mr. Medina lying in a pool of blood near a drain.

 

Police were then contacted.

 

Investigations are underway.

