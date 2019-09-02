Decomposing body found in Tacarigua

Another decomposing body of a man is found in Tacarigua.

He has been identified as Dayne Medina.

He was 24-years-old.

The find was made at Singh Street around 5:15 yesterday afternoon.

We are told residents reported hearing several explosions around 2 o’clock in the morning and thought it was firecrackers.

The residents found the body of Mr. Medina lying in a pool of blood near a drain.

Police were then contacted.

Investigations are underway.