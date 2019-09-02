TTUTA says students sent home despite assurances from Education Minister

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association says despite assurances from the Education Minister that provisions would be made for pupils at the Caripachima Anglican School, students are sent home.

First Vice President Kyrla Robertson Thomas tells Newscentre 5 all the promised provisions are nowhere in sight.

She says a second school in the east faced a relocation issue as well but due to a lack of communication from the Ministry, TTUTA remains in the dark on its progress.

Various school supervisors are on the ground assessing the situation at other institutions.