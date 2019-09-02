Early morning fire at Massy Stores, Arima

Early morning fire at Massy Stores at Ridgewood Park, Arima.

Reports say the building has been severely damaged.

Speaking with Newscentre 5 this morning, Arima Mayor Lisa Morris Julien said Royal Castle and a furniture store, in close proximity were spared.

She also thanked the fire fighters who responded.

Mayor Morris-Julien urged motorists to take alternative routes this morning.

She said up the 6am some items were still exploding in the store.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.