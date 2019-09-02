I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Early morning fire at Massy Stores, Arima

Posted on September 2, 2019 by newscenter5

UnknownEarly morning fire at Massy Stores at Ridgewood Park, Arima.

 

Reports say the building has been severely damaged.

 

Speaking with Newscentre 5 this morning, Arima Mayor Lisa Morris Julien said Royal Castle and a furniture store, in close proximity were spared.

 

She also thanked the fire fighters who responded.

 

 

Mayor Morris-Julien urged motorists to take alternative routes this morning.

 

She said up the 6am some items were still exploding in the store.

 

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *