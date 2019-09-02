Watson Duke comes under fire from employee on the heels of being granted bail

Public Services Association President, Watson Duke comes under fire from an employee on the heels of being granted bail for sedition.

Curtis Cuffie says he finds it both strange and unfair that due to Mr. Duke being charged, workers have not been paid.

He says school has started and parents have no money.

Mr. Cuffie notes that while Mr. Duke is planning his press conference to blame the government, his affairs at the PSA are not in order.