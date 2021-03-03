Watch your conduct!!! Warning to senators from President of the Upper House

President of the Upper House Christine Kangaloo

A strict warning to Senators from President of the Upper House Christine Kangaloo.

She tells them to improve their conduct in the House.

Moments before the start of the senate yesterday President Kangaloo reminded Senators by way of Standing Order 2 Sub Section 5, the powers of the Presiding Officer.

President Kangaloo suggested that Senators acquaint themselves with rules of the House especially those that spell out their required conduct.

The head of the Upper House said while she appreciates the passion that feeds debate, Senators must remember that their conduct must always be kept in check.

Further the Senate President added that legislators must ensure they are an example to every citizen.

The statements by the Senate President come after an outburst by Senator Anil Roberts last Thursday.

Senator Roberts was asked to leave the chamber following conduct ruled by the Senate President to be unbecoming of the House.