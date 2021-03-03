Prime Minister to meet with THA Assemblymen today

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is to meet with all Assemblymen in Tobago this morning.

He will also hold another meeting with Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis and some of his predecessors.

The topic is the existing deadlock, which followed the January 25th Tobago House of Assembly election.

Following that election the ruling Peoples National Movement and the Progressive Democratic Patriots each got six electoral districts.

Both sides have not been able to elect a Presiding Officer.

The PDP has said today’s meeting is a public relations stunt but its members will attend.

The Tobago House of Assembly Amendment Bill has been passed in the Senate.

However there was no support for it from the Opposition and the independent bench.

The Bill seeks to settle the deadlock in the Tobago House of Assembly

Late last night, after hours of debate the bill received the simple majority it needed.

The bill was passed in the lower house almost two weeks ago.

Once proclaimed, it would, among other things, allow for the establishment of 15 electoral districts in Tobago.

Earlier in the debate, President of the Senate, Christine Kangaloo ejected Wade Mark from the chamber.

His reported interjections while the Attorney General was winding up debate on the Bill got Mr. Mark in some trouble with the Senate President.

Senator Mark was later allowed to return to the sitting, which was at the time in the committee stage.