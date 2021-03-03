I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Senator Roberts lands in hot water

Posted on March 3, 2021 by admin
Senator Anil Roberts

Senator Roberts lands in hot water for his conduct outside the Chamber.

In the Senate, Leader of Government Business Senator Franklyn Khan yesterday described a segment of a “talk show” hosted by Senator Roberts.

Senator Khan revealed that Senator Roberts made derogatory statements about the Upper House on 2 episodes of his show on social media.

Senator Khan also cited his opposition colleague’s behaviour in the House last week as disturbing.

He is of the view that Senator Roberts should be penalised on both counts.

Senate President Kangaloo replied saying the matters are now being considered by Vice President of the Senate Nigel De Freitas who will deliver a ruling in due course.  

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *