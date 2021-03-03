Senator Anil Roberts

Senator Roberts lands in hot water for his conduct outside the Chamber.

In the Senate, Leader of Government Business Senator Franklyn Khan yesterday described a segment of a “talk show” hosted by Senator Roberts.

Senator Khan revealed that Senator Roberts made derogatory statements about the Upper House on 2 episodes of his show on social media.

Senator Khan also cited his opposition colleague’s behaviour in the House last week as disturbing.

He is of the view that Senator Roberts should be penalised on both counts.

Senate President Kangaloo replied saying the matters are now being considered by Vice President of the Senate Nigel De Freitas who will deliver a ruling in due course.