WASA says voice note in circulation is false

Posted on March 8, 2022 by admin

The Water And Sewerage Authority says a voice note in circulation, warning the public to refrain from drinking pipe borne water, is false.

The voice note began circulating on Sunday night.

Yesterday Manager of Corporate Communications Daniel Plenty, told Newscenter 5 the claim cannot be supported by any scientific testing.

Mr. Plenty also said the water quality being distributed across the country meets international standards.

Mr. Plenty said WASA has launched an investigation into the origins of the voice note.

